Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 584,300 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the January 28th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

