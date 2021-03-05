Pinkcoin Price Up 7.9% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.73 million and $13,030.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.47 or 0.00428253 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00038615 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.91 or 0.04036504 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,879,283 coins and its circulating supply is 425,618,847 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

