Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.11

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.11 and last traded at $85.74, with a volume of 9270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $134,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,052 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

