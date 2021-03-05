Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

XOM stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

