Piper Sandler Boosts Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $42.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CUTR opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $458.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cutera during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

