Piper Sandler Boosts Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $140.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $85.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

