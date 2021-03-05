Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lemonade in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $95.80 on Friday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,282,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115,717 shares in the last quarter. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,787,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,166 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $380,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,937 shares of company stock worth $215,760,826 over the last ninety days.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

