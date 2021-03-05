Piper Sandler Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $350.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.73.

ULTA opened at $324.40 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $343.17. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,601,000 after buying an additional 591,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

