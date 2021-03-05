Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $61.37 million and $174,009.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

