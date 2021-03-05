Pirl (PIRL) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $206,366.41 and $1.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.40 or 0.03148996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00372862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.74 or 0.01022219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.00423617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00371168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00250103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.