Pivot Token One Day Volume Reaches $129,662.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $129,662.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00753120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00042545 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

