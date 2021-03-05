PIXEL Price Hits $0.0345 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $19.22 million and $57.28 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,216.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.58 or 0.01021165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00368985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

