Pizza (PIZZA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,161.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 80.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $4,161.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pizza Token Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

