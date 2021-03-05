Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.05

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.05 and last traded at $83.76, with a volume of 69251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.40.
Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13.
Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)
PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.
Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.