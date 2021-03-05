Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.05

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.05 and last traded at $83.76, with a volume of 69251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.40.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUKOY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the third quarter valued at $589,555,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

