Plair (PLA) Price Tops $0.0001

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Plair has traded up 81.2% against the US dollar. Plair has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $77,328.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00747115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042353 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official website for Plair is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars.

