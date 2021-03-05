Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $80.53 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

