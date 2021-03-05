Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.20

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.20 and traded as high as C$5.00. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 244,138 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.16. The company has a market cap of C$350.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$36,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,599.46. Also, Director Timothy Douglas Marlow sold 9,600 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$59,040.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,439,044 shares of company stock worth $18,258,190 in the last ninety days.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.