Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 23844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $906.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

