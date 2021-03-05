Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 7,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.