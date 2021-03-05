PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Issues Earnings Results

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,885. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

