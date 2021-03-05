PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Macquarie

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

AGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $303.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

