PlayFuel Price Tops $0.0193 (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 76.7% higher against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.74 or 0.00751960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00042590 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

