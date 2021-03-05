Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0211 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $336,433.85 and approximately $73,882.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00752009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042340 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars.

