Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading 25.6% Higher

Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) shot up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.80. 1,129,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,091,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTV. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

