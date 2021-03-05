Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) versus PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Head to Head Review

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. PolyPid has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.31%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than PolyPid.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -208.43% -21.41% PolyPid N/A N/A -36.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 8.44 -$10.89 million N/A N/A PolyPid N/A N/A -$6.91 million N/A N/A

PolyPid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing PLEXONCO that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

