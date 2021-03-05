Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,463.81

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,463.81 ($19.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,268.50 ($16.57). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,295.50 ($16.93), with a volume of 670,639 shares.

PLUS has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Plus500 from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,366.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,463.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.