PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Up 16.4%

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) shot up 16.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.15. 624,872 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 281,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLXP. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

