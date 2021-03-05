PLx Pharma (PLXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect PLx Pharma to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PLXP traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $7.00. 1,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

