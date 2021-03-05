pNetwork Market Cap Hits $37.61 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $37.61 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00747115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042353 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 72,402,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,148,566 tokens. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

Buying and Selling pNetwork

