POA Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market cap of $17.55 million and $1.92 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,212,490 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.