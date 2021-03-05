Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Down 27.4% in February

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCOM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.38 million, a PE ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

