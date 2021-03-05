Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,674 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Polaris worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 20.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 371.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.