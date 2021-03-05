Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:PIF traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$19.83. 170,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.16 million and a PE ratio of 16.24. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$8.59 and a 1-year high of C$24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

