Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.95

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.95 and last traded at $129.10, with a volume of 33034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 371.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $24,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

