Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.44

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Polis token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Polis has a market cap of $4.34 million and $3,812.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00038974 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 425.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

