Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) vs. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Head-To-Head Review

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Polymetal International and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Polymetal International and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymetal International $2.25 billion 4.35 $480.00 million $1.25 16.55 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $19.48 billion 1.79 $1.21 billion $2.46 32.39

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than Polymetal International. Polymetal International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Polymetal International and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymetal International 0 1 6 0 2.86 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 3 5 0 2.44

Dividends

Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Polymetal International pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Polymetal International has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats Polymetal International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; and optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions. In addition, this segment develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing machines and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses & Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Freedom Polarised, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, SolarShield, and Suuna brands; Dockers, French Connection, Hello Kitty, Ironman, Karen Millen, Nine West, Reebok, and Disney brands; and Costa, Bolon, Molsion, and Prosun brands. It has a network of 449 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

