Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Tops One Day Volume of $19.39 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.74 or 0.00048754 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

