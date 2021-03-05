Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,843 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,089 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Popular worth $35,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

BPOP opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.