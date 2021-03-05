PopularCoin (POP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 57.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 71.8% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $194,551.12 and approximately $13.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.02 or 0.00371610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,678.01 or 0.99931329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00087020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000867 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,148,685,808 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

