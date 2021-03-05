Populous Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.38 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $121.00 million and $7.38 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004798 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.26 or 0.00745970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.