Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Portman Ridge Finance stock remained flat at $$2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 488,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,895. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

