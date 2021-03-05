Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Down 7%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.63. 1,063,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 385,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,000. Corporate insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.