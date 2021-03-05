Poseidon Network Hits One Day Volume of $404,847.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $40.12 million and $404,847.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00069897 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QQQ is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

