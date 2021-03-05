Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $48.91 on Friday. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.37.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

