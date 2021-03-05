PotCoin Market Cap Tops $6.62 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $11,132.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.40 or 0.03148996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00372862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.74 or 0.01022219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.00423617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00371168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00250103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00022447 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,819,176 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

