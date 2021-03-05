Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the January 28th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. 6,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,115. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $378.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 277.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 127.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.