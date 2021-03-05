PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Trading 6.3% Higher

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.32. 160,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 151,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.90.
PQ Group Company Profile (NYSE:PQG)
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
