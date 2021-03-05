PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Trading 6.3% Higher

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.32. 160,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 151,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PQ Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PQ Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

