PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of PRA Health Sciences worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $4,107,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 71.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 73.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 33.8% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

