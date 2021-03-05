Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.42. Approximately 111,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 118,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $43,610,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.