Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 167,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 110,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $342.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

